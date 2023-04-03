Dear Zika Todorović, after years of silence, he opened his soul and spoke in front of the cameras about his late father, the legendary actor Bora Todorović.

Source: ATA Images/Amir Hamzagic/MN Press

Boro Todorović we remember him for his masterful roles in cult films of domestic cinema. Regardless of whether you love him as Jakovljevic in “Balkan Spy”, Pika in “Balkan Ekspres” or Đenka in “Maratonci”, all Bora’s lines are still quoted with the same enthusiasm. The legendary actor left us in 2014, and at that time it was still written that he fell ill after an appendectomy, and that he died because of that. However, the truth is actually totally different and more tragic.

His son, actor Srđan Žika Todorović, who rarely talks about his private life in public, made an exception and spoke about the most painful topics about which he had been silent for a long time.

After talking about the death of his three-year-old son Dejan and admitting that if it weren’t for the members of the EKV group he wouldn’t be alive, he also spoke about the death of his father. Žika revealed in his confession that Bora had left for a routine appendectomy, after which he got out of bed because it was storming outside and went to close the window. At that moment, he slipped and fell, and then hit his head o metal hospital bed.

Then, the aneurysm he had burst, from which Bora died – “He went in for a simple appendectomy. It was summer, July 7. There was a storm, and since his window was open, he got up to close it and slipped. He hit his head right where the aneurysm was. He woke up with a nightingale. He started packing to leave the hospital and suddenly fell into a coma, from hitting the metal hospital bed. Aneurysm burst,” Žika Todorović told TV Una.



See description THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEATH OF BORA TODOROVIĆ! Went for appendicitis surgery, and the BLOW was fatal – Fell into a coma, Žika revealed everything! Hide description Izvor: M.M./ATAIMAGESNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: Mondo/ Goran SivačkiNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Izvor: M.M./ATAIMAGESNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

Boro was remembered by many as the brother of Mira Stupica, but also as a big fan of Partizan. However, few knew about his childhood nickname and the story that he constantly tried to “cover up”. How is it on one occasion he discovered that he didn’t like that nickname, but he couldn’t get away from it.

“I was bitten by a mosquito and a mole appeared on my forehead. And since the dust, which I was constantly falling into, playing marbles and dressers, did not please me, the mole never disappeared. The children first called me Cvorug, and then, out of kindness, a little more gently Cvoka,” the famous actor said decades later. He didn’t like the nickname but, as is usually the case, he couldn’t shake it either.

“Bora Čvoka, that name seemed to stick to me. Wherever I went – the nickname followed me, and I wanted to forget it: in the army, in the Croatian National Theater… But someone always comes who knows me by my nickname, he says in front of strangers: ‘Hello, Čvoko… There you are, Čvoko…'”, said Bora, adding that it seemed to him that this nickname had already become an inseparable part of his personality. And yet, it turned out that he worried for no reason… Once he became a star, the nickname fell into oblivion and only the actor’s closest friends knew about him until the end.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!