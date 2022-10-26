Original title: Zimbabwe’s vice president Chiwenga calls on the United States and the West to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

October 25 is the “Counter-Sanctions Day” of the Southern African Development Community (“SADC”). On the same day, Vice President Chiwenga of Zimbabwe delivered a speech in the capital Harare on behalf of President Mnangagwa who was out of town, strongly condemning the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by a few Western countries including the United States, and demanded that these sanctions be lifted immediately and unconditionally.

Chiwenga pointed out that the illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and the West on Zimbabwe have hindered the pace of Zimbabwe’s sustainable development, which is an attack on Zimbabwe’s freedom and sovereignty, and also violates the basic norms of “international law”. He said the illegal sanctions challenged the concept of equality of nations and the values ​​of global governance enshrined in the UN Charter. Chiwenga reiterated that Zimbabwe will never succumb to illegal sanctions, and he called on all Zimbabweans to continue building their own country against such unilateral coercive and illegal measures by the United States and the West.

On December 21, 2001, the then US President George W. Bush approved the “Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act”, and the US began to impose illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. It has been more than 20 years. The sanctions have seriously damaged Zimbabwe’s ability to develop the economy and improve people’s livelihood, and hinder the efforts of the southern African region to deepen cooperation and achieve common development. According to estimates by local media in Zimbabwe, the economic losses caused by Western sanctions to Zimbabwe exceeded US$40 billion. (He Xu, Headquarters reporter)