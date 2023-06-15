Home » Zlata Petrović on youthful appearance and energy | Entertainment
Zlata Petrović appeared at a party at a colleague’s house and spoke to the gathered media representatives in a visibly good mood.

Singer Emir Habibović recently threw a big party on the occasion of his daughter Aria’s first birthday, and the celebration was attended by many famous faces.

Among them was Zlata Petrović, who arrived in front of the ceremonial hall visibly in a good mood. As is true for an always smiling and cheerful woman, with youthful energy, the singer revealed her secret. As she herself admits, she doesn’t always feel that way, but she tries to always be happy and enjoy her life.

When asked what is the secret of her youthful appearance and mood, the singer answered:

“From madness. When they ask me how I am, I say sometimes I’m in a madhouse, sometimes I’m in a hospital, and tonight I’m happy. Everything changes. It changes with all of us. The weather affects us, we’re nervous and silly. This is how I get ready at my house friends to come, then I feel good, because I know it will be nice and happy,” she said.

