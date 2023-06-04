Zlatan Ibrahimović cried at his farewell to Milan | Sports

The Swede sat next to the Milan bench for the last time, and next to him was his wife Helena.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41) last watched a match at “San Siro” on Sunday evening as a Milan player.

Together with his wife Helena Seger, he sat in the box near the bench and enjoyed saying goodbye to the Rossoneri, among whom he spent the last three and a half years. He brought championship discipline to the then stumbling giant, scored important goals while he was able to play continuously, and practically spent the last year recovering from surgery. However, what he gave to the club will forever be remembered and that is why the fans dedicated a choreography to him, during which the Swede made a heart sign with his hands. Under a rush of strong emotions, the always firm Swede still shed a tear.

Zlatan’s wife Helena (52), with whom he has two children, was successful in business even before she met the then talented Ibrahimović, whom she then followed around the world during his great career. She moved to Italy with him back in 2005 when he was playing for Juventus, and in 2006 they had a son, Maksimilian Ibrahimović. Two years later, Vincent Ibrahimović was born and they lived in Milan, Paris, Manchester, Los Angeles, Milan again… Was she with her husband tonight to witness his farewell from an active career?

This season, Ibrahimovic played only four games in Serie A and scored one goal, and in addition, he played for the Swedish national team in the European Championship qualifiers in March. At his farewell, the fans wrote only one word on his choreography: “Goodbye”, while the whole stadium sang “Ibrahimović, Ibrahimović”. Only then did Zlatan cry.