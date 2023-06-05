Zlatan Ibrahimović on Marko Materac | Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimović really hated one opponent.

Zlatan Ibrahimović said goodbye to Milan and professional football on Sunday, and his career will certainly be an inspiration for movies. The son of emigrants from the former Yugoslavia, who started as an outsider in Sweden, ended up as one of the greatest Europeans to ever play football. Along the way, he had ups and downs, scored amazing goals, was “itchy” that he never won the Champions League, and was also known for publicly dealing with those he didn’t like. Pep Guardiola is one of them, but not the only one.

Ibrahimović once described his hostile relationship with Marko Materaci, the legendary stopper of Inter, whom for years he did not want to forgive the foul that the Italian injured him with.

“It was in the match Juventus – Inter 2006 and after a foul I had to leave the field due to an injury. Coach Fabio Capello told me that he would replace me, and I told him ‘No, I will continue’. Materazzi entered that duel as a killer and he hurt me. He was a tough footballer, that’s OK, but there are two ways to be tough, and one is to go out of your way to hurt you. Even Paolo Maldini was tough, but with a different goal,” he said Ibrahimović once said in an interview for GQ magazine.

Materacija Ibrahimović found a chance to return that blow in the city derby Milan – Inter, in the 2010/11 season.

“Everybody was in that match against me. That’s fine and it motivates me, but if you don’t have control, then it’s not good. You lose your head and then you do something stupid. I forced a penalty penalty, and who fouled me? Mattresses. That’s right it was 1:0 for Milan”

“In the second half, Matrik (Materaci) came at me and I hit him with a taekwondo move. I sent him to the hospital. Dejan Stanković asked me: ‘Why did you do that’ and I answered him: I’ve been waiting for this moment for four years. That’s why,” said Ibrahimović, who lived unforgettable moments with Stanković at Inter and described them in his book.

“After that I left. What you do always comes back to you,” Ibrahimović said about Materac.

On the other hand, the Italian retaliated by publishing a photo of Inter’s unforgettable “triplet”, in which Ibrahimovic did not participate because he was playing for Barcelona at the time. “Thank you Ibrahimović, without you we would never have won!”, Materaci ironically wrote to the Swede.