Zlati Petrović throw money at the fun | Entertainment

Zlati Petrović throw money at the fun | Entertainment

Singer Zlata Petrović is one of the singers who performed at the celebration of Emir Habibović’s daughter

Source: Instagram/uzivomuzikasa

Singer Emir Habibović recently organized a big celebration with his wife on the occasion of his daughter’s first birthday, at which almost all his colleagues performed.

Jana sang, so did the proud dad, but the real uproar came when Zlata Petrović grabbed the microphone. In the video that surfaced on Instagram, the singer can be seen kneeling on the pathos while a guest “pours” her with 100 euro bills.

Source: Instagram/uzivomuzikasa

“Don’t cover me with money, you can’t see this beauty,” joked Zlata, to whom another guest was throwing 50 euro bills at that moment. At one point, Zlata sat down to pathos, Emir sang with her, and the floor below them was not visible from the couple.

03:18 “THE FUTURE OF MUSIC RESTS ON THE TWO OF THEM!” Emir Habibović revealed: Unlike today’s songs, I create SOMETHING EVEN MORE DIFFICULT Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

