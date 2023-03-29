The African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECAF) is a trade agreement that aims to bring together the 55 member states of the African Union. It is also one of the flagship projects of the 2063 agenda of this continental structure. Coming into force in 2019 during the 12th extraordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Niamey, Niger, the ZLECAF has a scope that includes several areas such as digital trade and protection investment and free trade.

Africa has started the journey towards the development of its trade sector through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. The latter covers a market of more than 1.3 billion people on the continent. It will therefore contribute to facilitating trade, reducing red tape, simplifying customs procedures and integrating African businesses into global supply chains. The success of its assigned missions will depend on the will and unity between African States. But in a concrete way, it alone represents several opportunities for economic growth in Africaamong others:

• Lift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and increase the incomes of nearly 68 million others who live on less than $5.50 a day;

• Increase Africa’s exports by $560 billion, mainly in the manufacturing sector;

• Stimulate higher wage gains for women (10.5%) than for men (9.9%);

• Increase wages for skilled and unskilled workers: 10.3% for unskilled workers and 9.8% for skilled workers.

An agreement to boost continental trade

Last July, the African Development Bank Group and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat signed a memorandum of understanding for an $11.24 million support program to improve the effective work of the Secretariat. This agreement focused on institutional strengthening of the AfCFTA Secretariat, supporting the private sector in the implementation of the AfCFTA and supporting resilient regional and continental value chains.

This protocol will stimulate “continental trade and economic transformation, in line with the Agenda 2063 vision of the Africa we want”, reassured Fal Yacine Fal, who signed the protocol on behalf of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina of the African Development Bank Group. This pooling of efforts “will also strengthen the capacity of the Secretariat and facilitate the start of meaningful trade within the framework of the AfCFTA preferences”, explained for his part Wamkele Mene, secretary general of this organization. The signing of this protocol will be followed by initiatives aimed at identifying new commercial and economic opportunities for African women and young people.

ZLECAF to fight against poverty in Africa

According The report of the World Bank entitled “ The African Continental Free Trade Area: Economic and Distributional Effects », as a result of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, regions across the African continent will experience a significant decline in people living in extreme poverty as a result of the trade opportunities and trade facilitation it provides. will create. Indeed, in West Africa, the decline will be 12 million people living in poverty. Central Africa, for its part, would experience a drop of 9.3 million people. In East Africa, the drop will be 4.8 million, while in Southern Africa at least 3.9 million will leave poverty thanks to ZLECAF.

However, despite the laudable objectives, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), still has a long way to go to achieve its assigned missions. For Christian Abadioko Sambou, in his reflection on “the challenges of the African Free Trade Area are also security”armed violence and the activism of terrorist groups will not facilitate the movement of people and their goods across the borders of several countries in Africa.

ZLECAF facing governance challenges

For this political science researcher at the University of Lille, “Engagement in the African Continental Free Trade Area implies for States to renounce a significant part of their sovereignty”. Concessions that will drive a new dynamic in relations and the pacification of States in Africa. “Increasing exchanges between States and peoples will have the advantage of creating mutual interests and common goods”, he writes. It will also create interdependencies will encourage actors to settle their differences using laws, market norms and competition”he adds.