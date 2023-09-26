Zoleka Mandela, Activist and Granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Dies at 43 from Cancer

Zoleka Mandela, prominent activist, writer, and granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, passed away on Monday at the age of 43 after battling cancer that had spread throughout her body. The Mandela family announced her death on Tuesday through a statement posted on Instagram. Zoleka had been receiving treatment for metastatic cancer in her hip, liver, lungs, pelvis, brain, and spinal cord. Recent scans revealed a significant progression of the disease, including pulmonary fibrosis and blood clots.

Zoleka Mandela was well-known in South Africa for her candid books about overcoming drug and alcohol addictions, as well as her personal struggles with cancer. She had also faced the devastating loss of her 13-year-old daughter in a car accident during the opening of the 2010 World Cup, which was hosted by South Africa.

Tragically, Zoleka passed away just a day before her grandmother, Winnie Mandela’s 87th birthday. Winnie Mandela was a renowned activist and politician who fought against apartheid. Zoleka’s death has shocked South Africa and saddened people around the world.

The news of Zoleka’s passing follows the recent death of Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela, further deepening the family’s grief. The Mandela family has yet to release any details regarding funeral arrangements or memorial services.

The passing of Zoleka Mandela serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of cancer and the ongoing battle against this life-threatening disease. Her legacy as an activist, writer, and survivor will continue to inspire and resonate with many, both in South Africa and worldwide.