ZOOthree months after performing at the Wizink Center in Madrid and filling the Palau St Jordi in Barcelona, ​​they announce a new handful of dates with which they will tour the entire country during this 2023 with the tour “MATS”. Extremadura, Asturias, Aragón, Galicia, Madrid, Andalusia or Albacete are some of the communities that the group will visit this 2023.

The tour, of which there are still some dates to be revealed, will start today, March 11, in Valencia, in a venue where more than 15,000 people are expected. In addition, for this first preview of the tour, the band has already confirmed its participation in festivals such as Rototom in Benicàssim, Las Noches del Botánico in Madrid, Cabo de Plata in Barbate, the Tsunami Festival in Gijón or Extremúsika in Cáceres.

Of his last long duration, “Llepolies”, in the magazine we commented: “As always, they do not leave a puppet with a head through some lyrics that are very critical of the political-social reality that we live in – and we have been living for years. A very clear example is “La del futbol”, which attacks the use of soccer as opium for the population. There is also a place to make an ode to his land, Valencia, under the name of “Diània”, which is the name by which the Comarques Centrals Valencianes (CCV) was known for a time, and to remember his six-year career in “Cançó pòstuma”, in which they return to their own, letting themselves be carried away by electronic music and combining it with the most powerful rap. As for collaborations, on this occasion we find three: JazzWoman in “Tir al ninot” –in which we find a reference to the man from Cádiz and comparsista who died in 2019, Juan Carlos Aragón–; his admired SFDK in “Sereno” –a love song for loved ones and those who are always there “in bad times and in good times, those of lime and those of sand”– and, finally, Marala and Taktel in “Llepolies”, the song that gives the album its name”.

For now, the confirmed dates are:

Valencia (March 11, Passeig de l’Albereda)

Zaragoza (April 15, Spring Festival)

Vilanova and Geltrú (May 13, El Tingladu)

Vic (June 17, Cabró Rock)

Madrid (June 24, The nights of the botanist)