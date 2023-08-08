Zoom is an orphan of Covid: it calls employees back to the office and seeks a relaunch

Zoom Video Communications, which was once regarded as a frontrunner in working from home, is now calling employees back to the office.

A company spokesperson said employees who live near a Zoom location must be on site two days a week. A “hybrid” approach is the most effective for Zoom, he explained, because it will be “in a better position to use our technologies, continue to innovate and support our global customers.”

The company’s video conferencing software has been a huge success during the pandemic of Covid , when entire industries were forced to communicate virtually. Since then, companies like Amazon.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and BlackRock have increased the amount of time employees have to spend on-site.

However, many locations remain underutilized and there are signs that some tasks may remain remote. Locations in the Northeast US were occupied a maximum of 24 percent of the time in the first half of the year, according to data from Basking.io, a workplace employment analytics firm. Remote job vacancies have also increased in many cities.

Zoom itself has struggled to thrive in a post-pandemic world. Although its share price increased fivefold from March to October 2020, the stock has since fallen to pre-pandemic levels. In an effort to boost growth, Zoom is developing a broader offering of software tools for large enterprises, including office collaboration products. It invested in startup Anthropic to include artificial intelligence in its software for managing and automating customer service requests.

