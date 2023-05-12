Zora Vidović on the budget of the Republic of Srpska | Info

The budget of Republika Srpska is liquid, it pays off all obligations, there are no delays in payments, said the Minister of Finance Zora Vidović tonight and said that Srpska will not go bankrupt.

Source: Srna/Milenko Šukalo

Vidović emphasized that Srpska will not go into bankruptcy either now or in the future, and she wants the citizens to know that, as she says, they get worried when they hear such things.

“All this incorrect information is deliberately placed in order to make the environment in the Republic of Srpska as bad as possible, to introduce unrest among the people, to reduce consumption, and the economic environment also feels this, because investors are faced with a dilemma as to whether to invest,” Vidović said. for Radio and Television of the Republic of Srpska.

According to her, these are lies spread by those who want the Srpska to disappear, and they are part of the international community and Sarajevo politics, as well as a small number of people in the Republika Srpska.

330 million KM is due for bonds placed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, and Vidović says that Srpska has the money to repay that debt, because it did not arise all at once, stating that in 2018, a bond of that value was sold on that stock exchange.

“We knew that they were due exactly on June 28, 2023, and of course we planned with the budget and all decisions that these funds would be returned on time,” said Vidović and added that Srpska pays back every debt properly, without delay.

She mentioned that she also told representatives of the International Monetary Fund, who were interested in whether Srpska would be able to pay it, this morning that Srpska would not go bankrupt but would fulfill its obligations.

Vidović emphasized that Republika Srpska will continue to function, to pay its obligations, and a lot of work will be done on investments, because they are the key to everything.

She pointed out that Srpska has a very high-quality sector for investment, which is energy, stating that the estimate is that 30 percent of the energy potential is now being used, and that there are many investors interested in the energy sector.

In projects related to energy and highways, Srpska has more than two billion euros, reminded Vidović and added that it will certainly bring good things to the Republic.

“Republika Srpska has a people who love it and it certainly cannot fail,” said Vidović.

She said that for the first quarter Republika Srpska has eight percent higher revenues than projected, explaining that everything is being done cautiously so as not to get into any problems at any moment that obligations cannot be settled.

Vidović assessed that Srpska has the lowest debt in the region, public debt is 34.7 percent in relation to GDP, which is the lowest public debt since the existence of Republika Srpska, and the limit is 55 percent.

“The total debt is 42.1 percent, and the upper limit is 60 percent. We are aware that we are a small economy and that we cannot borrow 60 percent, and that is why we keep the debt under control and all payments from the budget to be able to fulfill what we planned,” said Vidović and added that everything planned in this year’s budget is realistically achievable.

