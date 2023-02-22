Home World Zoran Kalinić was arrested by SIPA Info
Zoran Kalinić, a former candidate for president of the RS and one of the suspects in the “Diploma” affair, was arrested by the State Investigation and Protection Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (SIPA).

Source: Facebook/kaliniczoran

This was confirmed by the “Our Story Republika Srpska” party, of which Kalinic is the president, adding that he was taken to Sarajevo this morning after being questioned at the SIPA premises in Banja Luka. By the way, Kalinić is the rector of the Independent University in Banja Luka (NUBL).

On the occasion of Kalinić’s arrest, from the party “Our Story Republika Srpska”, in addition to the demand that Kalinić be released to defend himself, they state that a lot of incorrect information was published in the media regarding the police action carried out in some higher education institutions, during which numerous illegal actions, such as the sale of diplomas, in the scope of which Kalinić was among the accused.

“It is incorrect that Prof. Dr. Zoran Kalinić was not available to the investigating authorities. Namely, on February 21, 2023, when the SIPA came to search his apartment in the early hours of the morning, Kalinić was in Montenegro with his wife, not in to Serbia, as media sympathetic to the authorities and the West state. Zoran Kalinić gave oral permission, through a telephone conversation, to SIPA representatives to enter his apartment even though he was not officially served with a search warrant. It can be seen from this that Kalinić did not hide anything from investigating authorities and that he cooperated”, stated from the party “Our Story Republika Srpska”.

They add that after a telephone conversation with people from SIPA, Kalinić arranged to be in Banja Luka on the same day and to give a statement as a suspect, which, they claim, he did.

“He went directly from the road to the premises of SIPA and gave a statement. Prof. Dr. Zoran Kalinić responded to the call and was punctual in his arrival, which points to the fact that he respects the institution of investigative bodies.” they state from this party, and add:

“At the time of giving his testimony, in the premises of SIPA, Prof. Dr. Zoran Kalinić did not have a lawyer. He gave a statement in which he denied everything he was accused of, after which he was detained in the detention unit in Zalužani, to be arrested this morning, February 22 transported to Sarajevo in 2022”, announced from the “Our Story RS” party.

Because of the above, they demand that the authorities answer why Kalinić was detained in the detention unit in Zalužani, then arrested and then taken to Sarajevo if he duly responded to the investigative authorities.

They also believe that the indictment is illogical and sketchy, and that the only goal is to threaten Kalinic’s dignity. This party reminds that Kalinic continuously cooperated with the Russian Academy of Sciences on a scientific level, so they suspect that this cooperation is one of the reasons why he was charged.

“We ask ourselves, why SIPA did not invade the CEC and deprive those who manipulated ballots by abusing their position?” it is stated in the announcement.

They claim that this case is about political revenge, because Kalinic participated in the presidential elections, but also because of his stance against NATO, the IMF and others.

(Independent newspaper)

