Zoran Kvržić FK Borac can handle Austria | Sports

The former representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zoran Kvržić, who arrived in Borac from Šibenik this summer, is convinced that the people of Banja Luka have a real chance to face Vienna’s Austria at the beginning of the qualification for the Conference League.

Source: FK Borac official website

Zoran Kvržić is preparing with the red and blue team in Zlatibor, where they are working hard and slowly putting together the pieces of the team, which will play in European competitions for the fourth time in a row. By the will of the draw in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers, the Banja team will compete against Austria from Vienna.

“We have a month to prepare, to play the lines, we have another stopper (Max Juraj Ćelić, prim.aut), so I think we will need time to play. We are all unknown, but in the end it will all work out As for Austria, I have experience playing with them in the Europa League and it’s not a much higher level than our league. I think we can handle it.”said Kvržić for the club’s website.

Vinko Marinović’s team was defeated by Crvena zvezda during the preparations, but this does not worry Kvržić at all, he is focused on making the preparation period as good as possible and ready to welcome the new season in front of the Banja Luka fans.

“The first priority right now is to do the preparations well, that everything goes without injuries, and we certainly expect a lot of support. I believe our fans can’t wait for the competition in Europe to start, and also the championship. We certainly expect a full stadium for the first few games.” .

According to him, the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina is an extremely high-quality competition.

“I have followed our league all the time, I think we should focus on ourselves, think mostly about ourselves, about our game and only then think about our opponents. The league is certainly better, there are Zrinjski, Sarajevo and Željo, but the first thing is important to base ourselves, our game and preparations”.

At the end of the conversation, he singled out young footballers David Čavić, David Vuković and Damir Hrelja, who he emphasized represent the future of domestic football.

“I can really praise the younger players, who are working extremely well, especially the two David and Hrelja, who are extremely great potential for BiH football.” concluded the right back of the red and blues.

In his playing career, Kvržić played for Osijek, Rijeka, Italian Specija, Šerif from Tiraspol and Turkish Kajzerispor, among others, and he also made eight appearances in the jersey of the “dragons” A team.

