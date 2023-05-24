Zoran Mamić dropped the lawsuit against Vojko V and Grša | Fun

The former coach of the football club Dinamo from Zagreb, Zoran Mamić, nevertheless dropped the lawsuit against Croatian rappers Vojko V and Grša, Mamić’s lawyer, Jovana Puhalo, confirmed.

The trial was supposed to take place tomorrow, May 24, in the Municipal Court in Split, but it will not take place, it was confirmed for “Index”.

In the official statement sent by Zoran Mamić through his lawyer, it is stated that the song contains untrue claims, but that the damage has already been done.

“I consider the claim ‘always on coke’ to be a slander that caused me harm because of the multi-faceted tragedy of life that can be associated with those words. Untrue claims should not be exculpated by artistic freedom, which should have a social limit. This limit should exist in the relationship on everyone. However, regardless of the damage that has already been done to me, I believe that any further step would further fill the media space with inappropriate content, which I personally consider the text of the controversial song to be for society as a whole.” it is written in Mamić’s statement.

We remind you, Zoran sued Vojko V and Grša for the song “Mamići”, and he was particularly bothered by the lyrics: “The bag is taken out, the press begins, Zdravko and Zoki, always on coke… We are going hard to Mamići, euro hill to Mamići, let’s take a pair, cross the border.”



Mamić asked the rapper to apologize for the lyrics, which they refused. The former Dinamo coach did not appear in court in March because he would have been arrested as soon as he crossed the border.

Thanks to the lawsuit initiated by “Mamić”, the song gained great popularity and was listened to 20,000 times in just one day. Although it was published a year ago, its audience continues to grow.