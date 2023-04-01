Home World Zoran Pejić about Zlata Petrović | Entertainment
In the show, Zoran Pejić revealed what he thinks about his ex-wife Zlata Petrović, with whom he has a son

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

Zoran Pejić Peja, a presenter who recently had an emergency heart operation, was a guest on Kurir TV where he talked about what attracted him to his ex-wife, that is, the singer Zlata Petrović.

Although their marriage ended a long time ago, the presenter said that he was attracted by her sex appeal: “It’s been a long time, we haven’t been together for 23 years. Zlata is a beautiful and beautiful woman and she was full of sex appeal, and that was exactly the thing that attracted me. Admittedly, you have to remember everything after so many years”.

Then he continued and said that something is remembered, while much is forgotten:

“It happens that I meet a person on the street with whom I have been with for several months and I cannot recognize them. Take your time, people change, but really. My sister lived in Canada and when she came here after 18 years only I recognized three moles on my face. That girl disappeared, a new woman was created. Time passes, we change,” said the presenter.

Watch the clip:

Source: Kurir television

This is what Peja’s second wife looks like:

