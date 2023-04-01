Zoran Pejić Peja recently had an emergency heart operation, and now he has revealed all the details of the health agony he went through.

He then had a stent implanted, and the well-known presenter is successfully recovering. After the procedure, he pointed out that he is already ready for new work victories, and now he told the details of the agony he went through. As he explained, he did not feel any symptoms, and the problem was discovered during a routine examination by a cardiologist.

“I went to have a check-up at a private clinic, only because they were my sponsors in the show, otherwise I didn’t feel that I had any problem, on the contrary, I was great. But since it was a systematic examination, I went from one specialist to another , and so little by little, I get to the cardiologist. The doctor looked at everything in detail and tells me in all seriousness that I need to have an X-ray. I go, and the scan is a mess! Of the three blood vessels, two were clogged from 70 to 90 percent, and the third 50 percent,” he began.

“We immediately scheduled an operation. Then the doctor said to replace all three, so now, as far as that is concerned, I am as good as new. But I have to be very careful, to keep taking care of myself, it’s just that my lifestyle is changing now.” says Peja and admits that he had a lot of support and help from everyone.

“Hasan and Miki Dudić were by my side all the time, both before and after the operation. Our children grew up together, I look at my son Miki as I look at my son Jovan, there is no difference. Zlata is by my side, and even the sparrows on the branch know that we have a great relationship. We don’t see each other often, each of us leads our own life, but when there are situations like this, we are all there for each other and I am very happy about that,” he pointed out.

Peja also had the help of his wife, 20 years his junior. This is what she looks like:

