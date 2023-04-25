Home » Zoran Tegeltija, candidate for director of ITA BiH | Info
Zoran Tegeltija, candidate for director of ITA BiH | Info

by admin
The current Minister of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, was the best candidate at today’s interview in the competition for the director of the Indirect Taxation Administration (ITA) of BiH, winning a grade of 10.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Srna was confirmed to be in second place with Mladen Zirojević with an average rating of 8.5.

In addition to Tegeltija and Zirojević, the conditions of the competition were met by the chief auditor of the Office for Auditing Institutions in the FBiH Dževad Nekić, assistant director of the Information Technology Sector of the ITA Svjetlana Perković, and Saudin Terzić and Dženan Musemić.

(SRNA)

