Zoran Terzić took over Dinamo Sport

Zoran Terzić has a new job!

Source: MN Press

Former long-time coach of the women’s volleyball team of Serbia Zoran Terzic he has a new club. The man who is the creator of all the greatest successes of our women’s volleyball and who led the national team for two decades left the Turkish Fenerbahce and took over Dynamo from Kazan, the Russian club officially announced.

Terzić went to Russia after five years in Fenerbahce and won the title in a very strong Turkish championship, and probably the reason for going to Russia is that he also took over the national team of this country last year.

This is not the first time that a Serbian expert works in Russia. He already led Dynamo from Moscow, with which he won titles, as well as Omička from Omsk. In his career, he worked at Crvena Zvezda, Perugia, Dinamo Bucharest and Zurich and won titles everywhere. With the national team of Serbia, he won 19 medals in 20 years.