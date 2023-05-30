Zorica Erić on drugs and alcohol | Fun

Zorica Erić posted on her Facebook and pointed out that it has been exactly five years since she was “clean”, i.e. without alcohol and drugs.

Now, on her Facebook, she once again spoke publicly about everything she went through as an addict, and pointed out that she has been completely clean for five years. She recalled the day when she publicly announced and admitted to herself that she was an addict, and decided to change her life from the roots, which she succeeded in doing.

“Five years. Exactly five years since I first said out loud that I was an addict. Five years since the first visit to the doctor. Five years without alcohol and drugs. Five years of a completely new life. Look at me now. Never more beautiful and younger. Never stronger I don’t want applause, just to serve as an example that you can do anything,” wrote Zorica in a post on Facebook.

This is how she previously spoke about her struggle:

“I didn’t use anything except cocaine, mostly that consumption was related to work. So, when I go to work, that’s how it goes. Let’s have a drink, two, three. I’ve already talked about it publicly, we musicians always when we meet and when we come to gigs, like, hell, we drink to warm our throats, drink two or three glasses. After that, I get some crazy ideas, while the others, of course, don’t. For me, consumption was only related to work, that is, to the consumption of alcohol “I never drank without alcohol. I literally had it with me, but I hid it and it was waiting for the next stall,” said the singer.

