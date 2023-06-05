Home » Zorica Marković claims that Mikica Bojanić cheated on his wife Entertainment
Zorica Marković fiercely attacked Mikica Bojanić, announced a lawsuit and heard shocking claims from his private life.

Zorica now talked about the conflict with Mikica in front of the reality TV cameras, and on that occasion she revealed previously unknown details from his life.

“From the very beginning of the Cooperative, he went after that famous chick. It doesn’t matter, they were completely hostile from the rehab. I don’t belong to any groups, packs. He gets angry that I called him ‘ficus’, and then quarrels started, then reconciliations. Everything he said, he meant about me. I really rarely appreciate Miloš Bojanić, but he doesn’t look like Bojanić to me. Man worked, earned. The other day I’m listening to a song, the man sings better than he did 20 years ago. Then I told him not to apologize to me, apologize to his father.” said Zorica and continued:

“I had a relationship, they welcomed us like.. Miloš appreciated and respected me, he is always hospitable. I was with I don’t know who at that moment, they don’t know that I am saying this publicly, whether it is Miloš, whether it is Pera, Žika, Laza… I don’t know Miloš that he ever lies, you don’t eat your own meat, but I think that it is a shame for Miloš that he said this”.

“I’m going to say something for the first time, no one moved out because of me, but many moved in. He’s being sued for what he said. There’s no alcohol here, but the man gambles, he drinks. I said that he framed Bojanić. It is true that he is cheating on his wife. I know a lot about them. He did all kinds of things in that marriage. When we get out, I’ll tell. I said a hundred times, ‘You put Bojanic on the ropes and that’s it!’ and I said, brother, it shouldn’t have been like this. I really wouldn’t have the heart to leave Ana alone and go to her birthday,” said Zorica, and watch the details in the video below:

Zorica Marković on the conflict with Mikica Bojanić
