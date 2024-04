Singer Zorica Marković in the hospital due to a fracture

Singer Zorica Marković suffered an injury that ended up in the Emergency Center.

Marković, who was announced to sing tonight in Pink’s reality show in Šimanovci, canceled her performance after suffering a fractured forearm.

Zorica fell on the way to the bar, which is why she ended up in the Emergency Center, where she was diagnosed with a fracture and put in a plaster cast.

