Zorja on depression and playing on the street | Entertainment

Zorja Pajić has never been more honest about her struggles and metallic health.

Izvor: AdriaMedia Tv/screenshot

The domestic public got to know Zorja Pajić during her competition in Zvezde Granda, and the singer stood out for her incredible talent and excellent vocal abilities.

She never hid her past, and that she made money playing on the street, and now she’s never been more honest about her mental health and the inner struggles she’s had. As she pointed out, playing in Knez Mihailova Street brought a great experience, nice comments, but also negative ones that she didn’t know how to deal with at the time, at the age of 17.

“There were as many negative comments as there were good ones. There were literally hundreds of people standing like at a concert, when you feel wonderful until you feel like you’re trash on the street. There were situations when people spat on you, kicked you you instrument box. I am someone who does not tolerate such things and I often came into conflict with such people. There were situations when I shouted, not to say screamed, and the municipal police were also there. I felt unprotected, I had to to find a way on my own and to deal with everything, so that when I come home I don’t go crazy. It often shook my confidence, I also had to seek help. I also played in the cold and when it was 40 degrees, I loved doing it , but it wasn’t always pleasant,” said Zorja, who points out that during the most difficult moments, she had bad thoughts, she wanted to give up everything.



“I thought that my art and music were not worth it, that anyone could do it, I thought that I was a weak person who could not deal with something bigger than the street. At some moments I felt like I would never progress, but thank God, I am surrounded by people who love me. My husband was always by my side, he suggested several times to give it up, but my desire was greater. I knew I had a goal. My sister, my mom, my godfather are always were there, even when I had moments when I was angry, irrational, they had the patience and love to get me out of it,” the singer pointed out and added that she was on the verge of depression:

“It’s something you can’t exclude from your life, it comes and goes depending on the circumstances that surround you. I’m glad I pulled my leg and I will always stand for it because I think mental health is the most important, more important than physical.”

Source: MONDO, Stefan Stojanović

