Zrinj seed in the third round of the Champions League | Sports

“Nobles” will avoid a few greats, but the draw is far from easy…

Source: HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

Zrinjski will have the status of seed in the draw of the third qualifying round for the Champions League, which is scheduled for Monday!

It is the epilogue of tonight’s remaining return matches of the first qualifying round for the Euro-elite, after which the “nobles” found out that they will the rival in the fight for the third round will be an old acquaintance Slovanbut also that in five days, during the “ball dance”, he will have the status of holder.

Tif, among other things, Dinamo Zagreb, Copenhagen, Galatasaray will be eliminated in the draw… then the potential rivals of the “nobles”, if they eliminate the Slovaks from the further competition, are the winners of the two-match Ludogorets/Olimpija Ljubljana, Sherif/Maccabi Haifa, Aris Limassol/BATE Borisov , KI Klaksvik/Heken, but also Sparta Prague and AEK.

If Zrinjski failed to eliminate the champion of Slovakia, they would move to the third round of qualification for the Europa League, like the other defeated teams from the second round of the Champions League.

HOLDERS: Dinamo Zagreb/Astana, Breidjablik/Copenhagen, Žalgiris/Galatasaraj, Rakov/Karabakh, HJK/Molde, Zrinjski/Slovan.

NON-HOLDERS: Ludogorets/Olimpija Ljubljana, Sherif/Makabi Haifa, Aris Limassol/BATE Borisov, Sparta Prague, AEK, KI Klaksvik/Heken.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

