zrinjski breidablik krunoslav rendulić | Sport

The coach of Zrinjski is dissatisfied with the fact that his team conceded two goals when they had more players.

The players of Zrinjski are just one step away from the playoff qualification for the Europa League!

The champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina is tonight outclassed Icelandic Breidablik in front of the home crowd, with a score of 6:2and sent a clear message to the Austrian LASK, who is waiting for him in a double match if he eliminates the Icelanders.

And in that case, Zrinjski would win the group stage of the League of Conferences in the worst case scenario, thus becoming the first BiH. a club that could manage to play in the group of a Euro-competition!

In a statement to TV Arena sport, Zrinjski coach Krunoslav Rendulić referred to the two goals that Zrinjski conceded in the second half of the second half, when they completely controlled the match and when they had more players.

“Certainly, these two goals with the player are no longer permissible. The first half was perfect, congratulations to the players for that. I am extremely dissatisfied with the second half, you can’t play like this in Europe. Serious teams must not allow themselves that. You get two goals in moments when you have complete dominance, when you need to maintain the central… They are extremely strong there, we just had to do it. We went somewhere, I don’t even know where, without insurance, unfortunately we paid for it with two goals. Maybe this slap isn’t too bad for a rematch. However, when we sum it all up, if someone had told us that we would get four points in Europe, we would certainly have accepted it. Finally, I congratulate the players on a well-deserved victory“, said Rendulić.



We are happy about the victory, but nothing is over yet – the Mostar strategist is clear.

“We have one more game, these two goals we got are an extremely big reminder that we have to be maximally concentrated, serious and focused on the next game. That’s the only way we can move on.“

Hrvoje Barišić left the game in the first half…

“He had problems with some kind of nausea, he just couldn’t continue the game. And we took Kiš out because of breathing problems, those were two substitutions that were forced.“

When it comes to the rematch, Rendulić announces a game to win again.

“Breidablik plays the same way regardless of the result, we made that clear. He will play the same way in the second leg, that’s for sure. We will go there not in a way to defend because that would be extremely bad, we will play in a way to attack, to score a goal. I hope for a good presentation and an away win“, said the coach of the Mostar team.

The second leg will be played next Thursday (August 17) in Iceland.

