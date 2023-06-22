Zrinjski defeated by Mura in a friendly match | Sport

The only goal of the match was scored by Kasalo in the 88th minute.

The current champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zrinjski from Mostar, played the first preparatory game and after a long time left the field with his head bowed.

Better than the “nobles” was Slovenia’s Mura, who celebrated a narrow 1:0 victory in Sveti Martin na Mura. The only goal in the match was seen in the very finish, when Kasalo shook the net of Mostar and secured the victory for the Slovenian first league team.

Zrinjski coach Krunoslav Rendulić tested 22 players in two halves. In the first part, Novaković, Ismajlgeci, Barišić, Jakovljević, Memija, Stanić, Ivančić, Ramić, Jukić, Mišić and Marić played, while in the second 45 minutes, Soldo, Marin, Zlomislić, Senić, Ćorluka, Čanađija, Kožulj, Avramov, Hrvanović, Malekinušić and Kiš.

Zrinjski football players are preparing for the start of the new season and obligations on the international stage. The people of Mostar found out about their rival in the Champions League qualifiers. They will play in the first round against the Armenian team Urartuand if they eliminate them, the next their rival will be better from the duel Slovan (Slovakia) – Swift (Luxembourg).

In the event that the people of Mostar are eliminated immediately at the start of the qualification for the strongest European club competition, the Euro-season will continue in the second round of the Conference League, where they will play with the defeated team from the double match Farul (Romania) – Sherif (Moldova), also from the first round of qualification for the Champions League.

