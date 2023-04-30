Home » Zrinjski secured the championship title | Sport
Zrinjski is the new-old champion of BiH.

Source: Promo/HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

What has been clear for a long time is now official! Zrinjski is the new-old champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina. After they sovereignly reached the championship cup last season, they had no real competition this year in their quest for a new title four rounds before the end of the championship.

“Nobles” defeated Posušje in the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH and in that way mathematically secured the title of the Premier League of BiH for the 2022/23 season.

This is the second related title for the Mostar club, and the eighth overall in the history of our country. The hero of today’s victory was the best PL BiH scorer of all time, Nemanja Bilbija, who scored two goals.

Posusje – Zrinjski 0:2 (0:0)
/Bilbija 60, 73/

After a fairly quiet first half, Zrinjski took the lead in the 60th minute. After a mistake by the goalkeeper Luka Kukić, the ball reached Bilbia, who easily beat the goalkeeper Posušje.

We saw the second goal in the 73rd minute. Lucic fouled Sucic in his own penalty area, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Safe from the limelight was Bilbija, who scored his 22nd goal this season in PL BiH.

Zrinjski will have the opportunity to reach the double crown, and their opponent in the final of the BiH Cup will be the Velež team.

In the same period, a match between Sloga and Leotar was played, and it ended with a score of 1:1. Nikolić put Dobojlije in the lead in the 13th minute, and Aćimović made it 1:1 in the 80th minute.

PREMIER LEAGUE BiH 29TH ROUND

Today:

Posusje – Zrinjski 0:2 (0:0)
/Bilbija 60, 73/

Sloga Doboj – Leotar 1:1 (1:0)
/Nikolić 13 – Aćimović 80/

Sloboda – Tuzla siti 0:0, in progress

Monday:

Velež – Borac (18.00)

Tuesday

Železničar – Igman (20.00)

Played yesterday:

Sarajevo – Široki Brijeg 2:1 (1:1)
/Oliverira 2, Varešanović 85 – Radić 24/

