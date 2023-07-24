zrinjski slovan rendulić barišić announcement | Sport

Krunoslav Rendulić addressed the journalists before the first clash with Slovan in the second round of Champions League qualification.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Zrinjski players will host Slovan Bratislava in the first game of the second round of Champions League qualification on Tuesday evening (9:00 p.m.).

The Mostar team will thus have the opportunity to “take revenge” on the Slovaks for the painful defeat in last year’s Conference League playoffs through the two-match qualification for the Euro-elite, and the day before the first game, the “nobles” learned that if they eliminate the Slovaks, in the third round they will compete against the better team from two duels between Sherif and Maccabi from Haifa.

The “Pod Bijelim brijegom” stadium has long been sold out for this duel. The tickets “fired up” in just 40 minutes after being released for free sale, so a “hell” atmosphere is expected in the city on the Neretva.

“Slovan is a solid, organized and disciplined team. The Slovakian team is better than Urartu, which plays differently. Urartu is playing hard, Slovan is firm and looking for a chance from the transition. We do not have an easy task ahead of us, but we also possess the quality that we are aware of and we will seek victory in front of our audience“, said the coach of Zrinjsko Krunoslav Rendulić in the announcement of the first match with the team from Bratislava.



Rendulić did not agree with the assessment of some journalists that his team was physically unprepared in the duels with the Armenians.

“Urartu players had problems with cramps in overtime, not ours. I don’t think that story about our physical unpreparedness is true because in every game you have periods when you dominate and when you don’t.“

Let’s remind you, the decision about the passenger to the second round fell from the penalty spot, and the decisive penalty was scored by defender Hrvoje Barišić, one of the tragic penalty-lotteries from last season’s duel with Slovaks.

Barišić did not realize the penalty in the sixth series, as well as Matija Malekinušić in the seventh, so after a big drama Slovan reached the group stage.

“It’s a great feeling when you score a penalty, especially after what happened against Slovan last year. Still, it’s football, there will be more hits and misses. Slovan is a good, fast team, but we have analyzed them, we will resist in our own way. We will have great support from the fans and I think we can achieve a positive result“, Barišić is an optimist.

(mondo.ba)

