Zrinjski vs. Breidablik from Iceland in the Europa League qualifiers | Sport

By eliminating from the Champions League qualification, the best BH. the team “moved” to the Europa League qualifiers, where they will play against Iceland’s Breidablik in the third round.

Source: HŠK Zrinjski

Zrinjski failed in the two-leg qualification for the Champions League against the Slavs to reach the third round, so after being relegated from the club from Bratislava, they will move to the second strongest European club competition.

Tonight, the people of Mostar found out their rival in the third round of qualification for the Europa League. It will be Icelandic Breidablik, which was convincingly defeated by the champions of Denmark, Copenhagen, in a double match. The favored Danes solved practically everything already in the first match, when they won 2:0 in Iceland last week, only to confirm their passage to the third round in front of their fans.

The spectators in Copenhagen saw as many as nine goals in the second leg tonight. The home team won 6:3, three-time scorer Ori Stein Oskarson stood out, so Copenhagen will play Sparta Prague on the penultimate step towards the Champions League.

On the other hand, the draw “joined” Mostar with the weaker team from this match – Breidablik.

“Nobles” will be the hosts on August 10, and seven days later they will be guests in the far north of Europe.

The winner will advance to the playoffs, and the loser to the same stage of qualification in the Conference League.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

