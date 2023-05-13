ŽRK Borac celebrated against Krivaja in Zavidovići | Sports

On the wings of the great Božana Ćutković, who scored as many as 10 goals, the Fighter from Banja Luka achieved a great victory over Krivaj on the hot field in Zavidovići!

Source: ŽRK Borac/promo

The women from Banja Luka secured their place in European competitions for the third time in a row before the end of the season, and on Saturday evening in Zavidovići they sealed their victory over Krivaj!

KRIVAJA – BORAC 24:27 (11:11)

All 60 minutes of the match was tense and uncertain, but the “wasps” managed to be more concentrated in the end and deservedly reached the triumph and third place in the table.

At the end, the objective audience in Zavidovići rewarded both teams with long-lasting applause and showed that this is a handball town where everyone is welcome. Placement in the EHF European Cup was secured by local handball players as well.

Until the end of the season, the BiH Cup in Hadžići remains to be played, and the women of Banja Luka will play the semi-finals against them. In the second, the Herzegovinian teams Scouts and champions Grud meet.

(mondo.ba)