ŽRK Borac defeated Ilidža and certified the appearance in Europe for the 3rd time in a row | Sports

Borca handball players defeated Ilidža with a score of 26:19 (12:8) in the 21st round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina and for the third time in a row secured a place in the European competition.

Source: ŽRK Borac/promo

Božana Ćutković played the best game in the red and blue jersey with five goals scored in “Borik”, which was also her farewell to the Banja Luka audience.

Božana is a long-time member of the “wasps”, with whom she won everything that could be won, and this match was her last on home soil.

Borac is currently in fourth place in the table with 26 points, two less than the second-placed Krivaja, who will be hosting Banja Luka in the last round.

The women from Banja Luka have also secured an appearance at the final tournament of the BiH Cup in Hadžići, where they will play against the hosts in the semi-final, while Grude and Izviđač from Ljubuški will compete in the second semi-final.

