ZTE publishes the 2022 Sustainability Report

ZTE Corporation released on May 25th the Annual Sustainability Report 2022. The report explains ZTE’s outstanding achievements and future plans: implementing the “Driver of Digital Economy” strategy, fulfilling social responsibilities, supporting digital transformation, promoting sustainable development, actively contributing to societies and the advancement of governance.

Since 2009, ZTE has been publishing its Sustainability Report: a remarkable fifteen-year record that demonstrates its continued commitment to transparency and accountability.

Deepen technological innovation for the development of a sustainable global digital economy

2022 was influenced by the complexity of the international political and economic landscape, with the various pressures, challenges and uncertainties. Precisely in these circumstances, digitization has emerged as a crucial element. Recognizing the importance of the digital age, ZTE has further focused on enhancing its technological innovation capability. Leveraging his know howZTE supports digital transformation through the development and supply of cutting-edge ICT technology products and solutions.

No report, Xu Ziyang, executive director and CEO of ZTE, points out: “We will maintain our role as engine of the digital economy and will seek to achieve excellence by tackling the toughest challenges. We will unite our forces with those of our partners in the sector with greater determination to open new horizons and ultimately contribute to sustainable economic growth and make the planet a better place for everyone”.

The report underscores ZTE’s commitment to independent innovation and its focus on technological advances. As of the end of 2022, ZTE had over 85,000 patent applications, with around 43,000 patent authorized over the years. In a report published by JLL, an international investment management firm, ZTE is recognized as a leader in patent enforcement worldwide and actively involved in research and standardization efforts of 5G technology on a global scale.

As a forerunner of the technological revolution, ZTE continues to strive to lead the progress and enhance various industries, playing a central role in creating a new digital ecosystem. In 2022, partnerships were signed with more than 500 companies in 15 sectors, including industrial manufacturing, metallurgy and steel, mining, energy, transportation and large enterprises. Thanks to its innovative solutions, ZTE has facilitated over a hundred digital transformation initiatives, leading to the successful development of several crucial projects. These efforts have significantly accelerated digital transformation and progress.

Low-carbon strategies for a sustainable future

ZTE is deeply committed to the concept of development green and the transition to a decarbonised economy, committing to empower the various industries with energy saving and emission reduction measures, helping them to rapidly embark on the path of development eco-friendly for a sustainable future with a green and low carbon approach.

No report, Xie Junshi, Vice presidente e COO di ZTEsays, “By adhering to the strategy of reducing carbon emissions, ZTE continues to walk a path green towards a digital economy. By setting the goal of carbon neutrality, we have built an internal team and systematically carried out ten important initiatives to reduce the production of C”.

ZTE treads the path of the digital economy by relying on quattro key dimensions purely green: operation, supply chain, digital infrastructure and boosting green industry. ZTE continuously strengthens its efforts on energy saving and emission reduction at all stages of production and operations, enabling operators to build networks green and low-carbon.

In 2022, while maintaining revenue growth, ZTE Corporation achieved a 7.48% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1&2&3) compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a more than 14 percent reduction in energy consumption per unit of product sold and a 4.9 percent decrease in total emissions from products sold and used. Initiatives such as “5G-to-Manufacture 5G” have been implemented e dark factory for manufacturing, achieving a 9.3% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of manufactured 5G products and a more than 7.13% decrease in electricity consumption compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, ZTE actively develops digital solutions such as the AI energy cloudil green power energy and smart energy storage to accelerate the path to carbon neutrality. By collaborating with more than 500 industrial partners, ZTE explores technological enhancement for energy saving, emission reduction and operational efficiency improvement, facilitating an accelerated digital transformation in various industries.

As an infrastructure provider, ZTE has always been actively engaged in contributing to the improvement of social and environmental aspects. In 2022, received an “A-” rating from global environmental research organization Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), for its excellent climate change performance. The company also received the CDP China 2022 “Environmental Leadership Award” in recognition of its achievements. Furthermore, in 2022, ZTE received ISO 14604-1:2018 Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement from SGS, becoming one of the first companies in the Chinese telecom industry to adopt and implement this standard.

On May 24, in a pledge signing ceremony, ZTE announced its participation in the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi): ZTE will establish science-based short-term emission reduction targets and long-term commitments to achieve net-zero. Over 5 to 10 years, ZTE aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, along the line of limiting temperature increase to 1.5°C, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

An advocate of green development, ZTE actively promotes energy saving and emission reduction initiatives. Leveraging its expertise and the benefits of advanced ICT technology, the company collaborates with like-minded partners to implement initiatives green and low-carbon. Through these efforts, ZTE intends to lead the entire industrial chain towards achieving carbon neutrality goals, helping to build a sustainable future.

Openness and transparency to foster the growth of the ecosystem together with partners

ZTE has been committed to providing secure and reliable products and services to the industry and customers by maintaining high security standards and publicly accredited with an open and transparent approach. It was the first company in the world to obtain the NESAS CCS-GI security certification from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). ZTE has also obtained certifications and audits for various management systems, including ISO 9001, TL 9000, QC 080000, ESD, ISO 45001, ISO 14001 and ISO 22301. The certifications cover several major R&D centers as well as factories, with a field of application that embraces the main product categories.

In addition, ZTE is committed to improving supplier responsibility management and processes procurement. Through supplier CSR certification, risk assessment, site audits and capacity building training, the company encourages suppliers to establish and effectively operate CSR management systems. In 2022, in line with its global carbon neutrality strategy, ZTE launched an audit dual-carbon for 109 of its suppliers by promoting their growth and development.

Cutting-edge technology for a better society and corporate social responsibility

As an international company, ZTE upholds the principles of sustainable development and actively fulfills corporate social responsibility worldwide.

Since its establishment, the ZTE Foundation has carried out over 157 philanthropic projects in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, helping over 100,000 people. At the end of 2022, a total of 8,063 registered volunteer employees had contributed 19,746.5 hours of voluntary service. For six consecutive years, the ZTE Foundation has achieved a perfect transparency score according to China foundations (FTI). In addition, she has been honored with awards such as “Top 10 Philanthropic Organizations” and “Top 10 Innovative Projects” by Touching Shenzhen Care Action program, for her outstanding contributions to the community.

ZTE will continue to be committed to promoting sustainable development worldwide through the harmonious coexistence of society, the environment and the environment stakeholder. By fostering cooperation with industrial partners, ZTE will explore new opportunities to lead the way to a sustainable future for a better world.

The full version of the ZTE Sustainability Report 2022 can be downloaded at link.