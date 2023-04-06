ZTE Corporation released the White Paper sul Video-Oriented Autonomous Networks.

This white paper aims to address the challenges associated with the operation and maintenance (O&M) of video services. In particular, an autonomous network system and an evolutionary architecture focused on improving video quality are presented.

This transformation from a complicated video network O&M to a standalone network is of great importance.

Operators have long grappled with the need to improve the autonomous management of video networks in high frequency conditions and timely troubleshoot network issues to provide you with a high-quality video experience.

The first challenge is to provide higher audiovisual quality, so as to provide a high-quality video experience. The second challenge is to achieve greater O&M efficiency. So that traditional O&M is based exclusively on human intervention, it can no longer satisfy the growing demands for effectiveness. Therefore, new technologies and techniques are needed to improve its quality.

The third challenge is the reduction of O&M costs. There are numerous automation breakpoints in the O&M process, requiring human intervention, and the cost of O&M tends to increase incrementally from year to year.

According to the white paper, a video-oriented autonomous network should possess the following application characteristics: flexible load balancing, precise content management, and cross-domain end-to-end collaboration. This solution has been put into practice in several cases, allowing operators to automatically predict specific failures, locate video failures and react to them. For operator video O&M, this solution is a valuable source of reference.

With the growing diffusion of digital transformation, the autonomous network is emerging as a significant evolutionary trend. In the future, ZTE will maintain close partnerships with operators to enhance the construction of video-oriented autonomous networks, expand application scenarios as well as their scope, while continuing to promote the intelligent digital transformation of video networks.

To read the full White Paper, here is the direct link to Video-Oriented Autonomous Network White Paper