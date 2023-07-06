Zuckerberg challenges Twitter with a new social network, followers boom on Threads

breaking latest news – A new social network to challenge Twitter’s blue bird. Before even stepping into the ring against Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg attacks his rival on his territory and it does so by launching a new app, similar but different from the opponent’s. “We need an app for public conversation with more than a billion people. Twitter had the opportunity to do it but it failed. We hope so”, were the first sentences of the founder of Meta posted on Threads ( this is the name of the new born).

Then the announcement of the users who, in 7 hours, have joined the challenge: 10 million. “Welcome to Threads,” he wrote Zuckerberg immediately receiving thousands of likes. “We hope that Threads can be an open and welcoming platform for discussions” wrote the patron of Instagram Adam Mosseri sorry that, for the moment, the app will not be accessible in Europe for the reason that if Meta had to wait for the green light of Brussels then the departure would have been postponed for several months.

For the moment, the new social network, active from today in the US, is available for pre-order on the Apple Store. Instagram is its launch pad since the app provides a series of codes that will allow its two billion users, not only to pass directly to the new Twitter, but to be followed by followers. The goal is to catch up and surpass Musk in no time.

Threads is very similar to Twitter, so much so that it is considered a clone, with posts and replies in series. The line is very essential and provides for the likes and the relaunch of the posts. Everything has been designed to facilitate the flow of hundreds of millions of users. Threads comes at a time when Musk is in trouble, after having placed a limit of 600 tweets to be read by non-subscribers, a decision that has sparked protests from millions of users, already irritated by the constant blackouts recorded by the social network.

Go to the article