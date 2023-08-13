Zuckerberg loses patience with Musk: “He’s not serious about the challenge”

Mark Zuckerberg got bored, the challenge with Elon Musk could jump. The founder of Facebook, with a post on his social Threads, distances the hypothesis of a match with the boss of Twitterrecently transformed into X. “I think we can all agree that Elon is not serious, it’s time to move on,” writes Zuckerberg, who has been training for some time in view of a meeting that becomes unlikely at this point.

“I offered a real date. Dana White“, president of the UFC, the main MMA federation “offered to organize a real competition, for charity. Elon doesn’t confirm a date, then says she needs surgery and now asks to do a ‘practice round’ in my backyard instead. If Elon wants to seriously consider a real date and an official event, you know how to reach me. If not, it’s time to move on. I focus on competing with people who take sport seriously,” writes the Meta boss, with a peremptory ultimatum to his rival.

In recent days, Musk has turned the spotlight on the challenge by proposing the organization of the event in an “epic location” in Italy. Excluding the hypothesis of the Colosseum in Rome, the race between candidacies, self-promotions and indiscretions has started: from Pompeii to Basilicata, from Florence to Benevento. Paris also ended up in the pile. All too quickly, according to Zuckerberg: Musk’s, he says, looks like a bluff.

