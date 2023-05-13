Home » Zukorlić’s wife Belkisa Crnovršanin enjoys the sea | Info
Belkisa Crnovrsanin, the third wife of Muamer Zukorlić, enjoyed her time in Rhodes, Greece.

Izvor: Instagram/Screenshot/belkisacrnovrsanin

Belkisa Crnovrsanin, a well-known Novi Pazar journalist and the third wife of the late Mufti Muamer Zukorlić, enjoys luxury. The media previously reported that Belkisa received luxury cars from the mufti, and there was even a mention of a “Mercedes S 320” worth 85,000 euros. On her Instagram, it is noticeable that the young mufti wears branded clothes, enjoys luxury trips and drives expensive cars. It said that she bought an apartment in Belgrade on the water.

The young mufti recently stayed in Rhodes, Greece, and published photos from the vacation on social networks. Belkisa added descriptions to the published photos, “Sunsets are only small traces of golden sky hooks”, “Sea and sky are two symbols of infinity”. Although many expected to see the young newcomer in the summer edition, Belkisa shared with her followers only the beautiful scenes and sunsets she enjoyed.

We remind you that Belkisa came into the public spotlight because of her relationship with Mumaer Zukorlić, who was 20 years older, their relationship was an open secret, and she allegedly entered into a Sharia marriage with the late mufti. The journalist completed her studies at the Zukorlić International University in Novi Pazar, and also found employment at his TV Sandžak.

