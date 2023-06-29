Zuppi meets Kirill in Moscow, but the Kremlin blocks “No deal”

The hypothesis of a new meeting between Francis and Kirill would also have been evoked, during the face-to-face meeting that the cardinal Matteo Zuppi had, in the Danilov monastery, with the Moscow patriarch.

Certainly the Pope’s envoy has re-established relations after the frost set in by the offensive in Ukraine. The meeting was one of the crucial and most delicate moments of the trip, the second stage after Kiev, of a mission commissioned by Pope Francis which, without the pretension of obtaining an agreement, was however aimed at facilitating the possibility of peace.

