The coach of Red Star analyzed the performance of his coach in the triumph against Efes.

Source: YouTube/KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

“I think we started the game and finished it with the aggressiveness we needed. We lost that last time and I think with this aggressiveness we have a lot of chances for counterattacks, easy points… I think defense and consistency in attack were key to winning this gameIvanovic told reporters after the match.

He was especially questioned about the good performance of wing center Ben Bentil, who was combative and efficient (12 points). “Ben has been training exceptionally well lately, but it didn’t show in the game. All the work he’s doing in training tonight also resulted in the game.”

Ivanovic was also questioned about the fact that Zvezda shot 21 three-pointers, almost twice less than the number of three-point shots in the loss against Cibona. “There is no excuse for the previous games and I don’t want to go back to it at all. Tonight we had the necessary patience with which you have to play against quality teams. We were looking for a pass more and when we had a shot, it was more or less open shots”.

“We have one goal, one wish and we want to fight to be among the eight,” added Ivanovic.

