Zvezda coach Barak Bahar cried because of Maccabi fans Sports

All this indicates that Barak Bahar will be promoted to coach of Red Star at any moment.

Israeli coach Barak Bahar accepted the offer of Red Star this week and will be the new head of the coaching staff of the Serbian champion starting next season, despite the fact that there were some problems in the negotiations with Maccabi. Anything would should have been made official when Haifa also mathematically became the champion of Israel and that will most likely happen already in the next round, since tonight they won 2:1 (0:0) in a difficult away game against Ashdod with a goal in the 89th minute from “Krek”.

Acili brought three points to the joy of the away fans who at the end of the game chanted to Barak Bahar: “Stay, stay!”. Bahar lowered his head after those words, waved goodbye to them, according to the Israeli media he even cried on the way to the dressing roomhowever, he did not want to celebrate with his players who immediately went to the fans.

All this says it is Barak Bahar is definitely the new coach of Crvena zvezda and that he will succeed Miloš Milojević, except that it is not the moment to officially announce such things so as not to spoil the atmosphere in the two teams. Zvezda has now definitely secured the title, but it still has the 170th “eternal” derby and a potential two matches in the Cup, while Barak Bahar still does not want to comment on the whole case because he is on his way to win the third consecutive title in Israel.

Interestingly, Ashdod coach Ben Shimon is mentioned as Bahar’s successor on the Haifa bench, which he laughed at after the game: “I don’t know, they didn’t talk to me!”, said Šimon and said that his phone is always on, which says enough if he would be interested in changing the club colors.

Let us remind you that Red Star will employ Bahar until 2025 with a contract worth one million euros per year, with another 200,000 euros to be received by his associates. It is expected that the compensation to Maccabi will be between 600 thousand and 1 million euros.