Zvezda Terzić on basketball and Euroleague | Sports

The general manager of Crvena zvezda does not take basketball or the Euroleague seriously.

Red Star General Manager Zvezdan Terzić does not take the comparison between football and basketball seriously, nor does he consider the Euroleague to be a significant competition on the continental level when looking at European sports as a whole. While a guest on Serbian Radio and Television, he spoke his mind completely openly, with an apology to basketball fans.

“Don’t forget that the EuroLeague in basketball is a second-class competition, so that no one gets angry. What the Champions League is in football, it is the NBA League in basketball. All the best football players are in the Champions League. Regardless of my love for basketball, I am also the president of SD Crvena Zvezda, but football and basketball cannot be compared. Football is played all over the world. It is not for comparison. Realistically, basketball is played in Europe in four countries – in Spain, Turkey, Greece, Serbia and where else? leads,” Terzic said.

Next year, Serbia will be among the few countries that have two representatives in the Euroleague, but Terzić does not think that this sport can in any way be compared to football. Especially in the financial sense.

“You are European champions in basketball with 30 million euros, in football you can’t get close to the Conference League with 35. It’s not for comparison. When you play against Real and Barcelona in basketball, you play against teams with twice the budget. In football, they have 20 times the budget,” he added.



