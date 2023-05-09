Zvezdan Mitrović is the new coach of Galatasaray Sport

Zvezdan Mitrović will continue his career in Turkey.

Source: MN PRESS

Basketball coach Zvezdan Mitrovic from next season he will be sitting on the bench of Turkish Galatasaray. The Montenegrin is returning to the big stage after parting ways with Monaco, who fired him at the end of 2021 after an argument with Mike James, and reportedly agreed everything with Galatasaray and all that remains is for the deal to be made official in the coming days.

Zvezdan Mitrović will replace Andreas Pistiolis on the bench, who was fired following a series of poor results. The club was already eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League, they are currently only in 12th place in the Turkish championship, and it seems that they have much bigger ambitions for the next season, since they hired a coach with Euroleague experience who carefully chose his next challenge in his career, since his previous two jobs “moved”.

Let’s remind you, Zvezdan Mitrović was making great results with Asvela, before he was chased away by Toni Parker and replaced by his brother, while he then sat on the bench of rival Monaco (who had already managed three seasons) and brought them the Eurocup trophy. therefore, placement in the Euroleague. However, after only two months of the new season – he was fired.

Mitrović arrives before the end of the season and will try to reach the playoffs of the Turkish championship with Galatasaray, while the next season will certainly be completely different. He will have the opportunity to build a team, and now he has former Zvezda players – Dilan Enis and Dusan Ristic at his disposal.