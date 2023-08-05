Home » Zvezdan Slavnić accompanied Ana Ćurčić | Entertainment
Zvezdan Slavnić accompanied Ana Ćurčić | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić accompanied Ana Ćurčić | Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić are not on good terms, and everyone is commenting that with this move he wants to get back at his ex.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić/TV Pink / screenshot

Like most cooperative members, Ana Ćurčić devoted herself to social networks, which are their main source of income, so she also opened an account on TikTok, where, as you can see, accompanied by none other than Zvezdan!

Source: Instagram/z.h8__

Many were surprised by this move, some rejoiced, and some condemned, but there are also those who think yes Slavnić tries to get closer again to his ex-unmarried wife with whom he spent 13 years.

Whether it is a mistake or whether his intentions are clear remains to be seen.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:11 Zvezdan Slavnić received money from fans Source: Tiktok/zvezdanslavinic

Izvor: Tiktok/zvezdanslavinic

