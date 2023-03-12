The son of our famous basketball player did not hide that he gambled, and now a source close to him claims that in just one evening he allegedly lost 26,000 euros.

Zvezdan Slavnić, the son of the famous basketball player Zoran Moka Slavnić, was imprisoned for murder, and he entered the reality show as he said to show himself in a positive light. However, only after a few months spent in the reality show, he publicly cheated on his ex-unmarried wife, Ana Ćurčić, who accused him of brutal violence, and since then, gruesome details of his past have been coming to the public almost every day.

The video showing him spitting, pouring water and insulting Ana horrified the public, and Slavnić did not stop there and took a stone and threw it in her direction. Ćurčić told on several occasions how Zvezdan gambled away her apartment, and the son of Moka Slavnić did not hide that he was an avid gambler. Now it is known that it is Zvezdan allegedly gambled as much as 26,000 euros in just one evening!

“Zvezdan is a widely reported man who gambled away a lot of money in previous years and left all his property in casinos. After his release from prison, he controlled himself, was aware that he did not have a steady source of income and mostly played machines in which he inserted small sums of money. It was like that until he signed a contract for Zadruga 6 and received a part of the fee in advance,” revealed a source well-versed in Slavnić’s life at the beginning of the conversation.

“On received 30,000 euros in advance, and as soon as the money was in his hands, he decided to visit the casino. He immediately started playing big stakes, and when he saw that he was losing money, instead of getting up from the table, he increased the stake more and more. Everyone told him to give up, to save money, but he didn’t listen to anyone. He kept repeating that ‘this is his hand’ and that he was going to return all the money he had lost. However, it came to the point that he ran out of dinars,” he recounted for the interlocutor.



