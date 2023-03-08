A video circulating on social networks shows Zvezdan Slavnić raging and then hitting his girlfriend Anđela Đuričić.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela and Zvezdan entered into a violent breakup because Đuričić mentioned Ana’s children. Slavnić did his best to justify his lover’s actions, even though they were at war on the property until just a few days ago. Ana Ćurčić shocked the public when she revealed the details of Zvezdan’s alleged excruciating mistreatment, and she herself Angela says she doesn’t believe a single word she says.

Zvezdan was rude to Đuričić several times, which she recently admitted and demonstrated to Mikica how he hit her, and now another video has taken over the internet where you can clearly see how Slavnić is hitting her. During a fierce argument, Zvezdan tried with all his might to hit Angela, and she, as you can see in the video, she was petrified of fear and fortunately escaped a little.

His behavior immediately met with the indignation of cooperative members, as well as users of social networks who condemned his actions.

