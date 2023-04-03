Participant of the sixth season of Zadruga Zvezdan Slavnić spoke about his prison days and revealed unknown details to the girl.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

He also served 9 years in prison for the murder of Oliver Jovanović, which took place in 1998 in the “Četiri sobe” discotheque.

“How could you be free for the weekend? I don’t understand that at all. I thought that when you go there, you don’t have freedom until it’s all over,” Anđel was interested, and Zvezdan said: “You have some treatments when you get “.

“It’s when you’re good, isn’t it?” Anđela asked, and Slavnić whispered in her ear – “It’s not always when you’re good. You can honor someone. And when you’re at the end, they want to let you go.”

“Yes Yes. And for example, is it true that when you fight, you go to solitary confinement?“, Anđela asked, which Zvezdan confirmed.

“And that they punish you twice as much?”, Anđela was interested, he explained to her – “It’s not. In prison, you serve the sentence that was imposed on you by the court. When they catch you fighting, having a phone, they put you in solitary confinement for 7-10-15 days“.

“Yuu, have you ever been there?” Anđela was surprised, while Zvezdan confirmed, and she was interested in how many days he spent in solitary confinement and whether it was difficult for him.

“I do not know. It was really boring“, said Zvezdan, while Anđela pointed out – “I’m still stressed. I won’t ask you anything more. The very thought of it is stressful for me. So the more you talk to me, the more I understand you.”

“I’m not talking about it,” replied Zvezdan, and watch the details in the video below:

