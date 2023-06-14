Home » Zvezdan Slavnić on the murder he committed | Info
Zvezdan Slavnić on the murder he committed | Info

Zvzedan Slavnić spoke about the murder he committed two decades ago.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Zvezdan Slavnić talked about many details from his life, about which there was a lot of speculation and talk while he was in the reality show. Slavnić talked about Oliver Jovanović, whom he killed 24 years ago, after which he spent 10 years behind bars.

“For the tragedy that happened, of course I regret it. It’s hard to live with it, you can’t get used to it. Especially when you’re constantly being reminded of it lately. It’s not a nice feeling. Whatever happened, it’s my fault. One big tragedy. I don’t wash myself from friends who are still in crime. Now I realize how much my parents put up with it, now I see how much my act tore them apart. I was nobody and nothing in that world, irrelevant, just a mangup,” he said.

Zvezdan spoke honestly about Moka Slavnić’s father, as well as about their relationship:

“We had periods when we were not in contact. Now we have the best relationship ever. I will try to improve my relationship with my child,” said the participant of the Cooperative.

Zvezdan also recalled his youthful love, Ksenija Pajčin.

We fell in love. We were great, we were kids. We were not separated from each other for a year and a half. At that time, she had already entered deep into musical waters, we simply parted ways. I was where I was, I did what I did, we didn’t match. We were in contact from time to time,” he concluded.

