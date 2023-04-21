Zvezdan Slavnić polished Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Anđela Đuričić was making jokes while Ana Ćurčić was talking, which made Zvezdan Slavnić’s eyes go dark, so he ran after her during commercials.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The former lovers went from great love to bigotry in one night, which Maja Marinković had a hand in when she crawled into his bed, and Zvezdan took the side of Ana Ćurčić’s ex-wife, whom he cheated on with a young Montenegrin. While Ana was talking about their emotions last night, Anđela was hurling insults from the other side of the room, which made his eyes go dark, so he lashed out at her during commercials.



When she went to the toilet, Zvezdan followed her, didn’t let her close the door, so he kicked it, and when Anđela stood in front of him, he doused her with water.

“Your makeup smeared“, he told her angrily.

“It’s not“, she answered him.

“It didn’t? Well, now it will!“, he snapped at her, then splashed a bottle of water on her face and dress, after which she went to the bedroom to tidy up.

Zvezdan Slavnić, Anđela Đuričić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

See also what the fierce conflict between Anđela and Zvezdan looked like in the early morning, after she found him in bed with Maja, and there was also physical contact:

