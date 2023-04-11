Home World Zvezdan Slavnić publicly apologized to Ana Zadruga Entertainment
World

Zvezdan Slavnić publicly apologized to Ana Zadruga Entertainment

by admin
Zvezdan Slavnić publicly apologized to Ana Zadruga Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić publicly apologized to his ex-wife Ana Ćurčić.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Ex-spouses exchange harsh words and insults for months, and Slavnić has now decided to publicly apologize to her. After the stormy conflict that took place even today, at the very beginning of the show, a twist happened when Zvezdan stood up and addressed his ex-wife:

“I want to publicly apologize to Ana for all the insults I uttered. Two days ago I made a decision and I will make sure not to offend her, even with our daily curses. It will certainly be so, I thought to myself. If I get into something, I I’m going to take a walk. I don’t think I won’t talk, argue and argue, but I won’t say a bad word again,” said Slavnić.

During his presentation, Ana was speechless and looked at the table, and silence reigned on the estate. Time will tell if Slavnić will stand by his words.


Zvezdan apologized to Ana Zadruga
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Quantum Break Coming Soon to Game Pass; IP transfer or expired licenses?

You may also like

“The President hasn’t stood up yet, no more...

War in Ukraine live. Moscow: «No truce for...

‘Tesla employees mock drivers caught on car cameras’:...

Crvena zvezda 30 games without defeat | Sports

Doris Dragović connections from the past | Fun

«Good at keeping clean sheets, good draw against...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 11 April...

Milorad Kosanović was fired from Mladosta from Lučan...

Andrea Papi was killed by a bear, the...

Isola dei Famosi 2023, here are the 13...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy