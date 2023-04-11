Zvezdan Slavnić publicly apologized to his ex-wife Ana Ćurčić.

Ex-spouses exchange harsh words and insults for months, and Slavnić has now decided to publicly apologize to her. After the stormy conflict that took place even today, at the very beginning of the show, a twist happened when Zvezdan stood up and addressed his ex-wife:

“I want to publicly apologize to Ana for all the insults I uttered. Two days ago I made a decision and I will make sure not to offend her, even with our daily curses. It will certainly be so, I thought to myself. If I get into something, I I’m going to take a walk. I don’t think I won’t talk, argue and argue, but I won’t say a bad word again,” said Slavnić.

During his presentation, Ana was speechless and looked at the table, and silence reigned on the estate. Time will tell if Slavnić will stand by his words.



