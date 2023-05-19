Home » Zvezdan Slavnić shouts at Darko Tanasijević | Entertainment
Zvezdan Slavnić shouted at his ex-wife Ana Ćurčić again, the presenter tried to calm the situation

Source: Cooperative official

Zvezdan Slavnić, the most talked about member of the Cooperative for months, was again in the spotlight during the show “Questions of the Viewers”, when, for the umpteenth time, he had an argument with his ex-wife, Ana Ćurčić.

The reason for the argument, this time, was Ana’s association with his lover from yesterday, Maja Marinković, and during the curses and shouts that the former spouses exchanged, the host tried to calm the situation.

While Zvezdan was getting in Ana’s face and shouting, Darko Tanasijević tried to prevent the escalation, so at one point he stood in front of Ana to protect her. Zvezdan didn’t like that, so he decided to lash out at him as well.

“What you!? What are you separating?”Zvezdan shouted at the presenter, and then approached him.

Tanasijević then admonished Zvezdan “that if he wants to fight, do it in a more civilized manner”, and viewers wrote in the comments below the video that “Zvezdan has not been able to think of Darko since the beginning of the season”.

