Zvezdan Terzić: Red Star should be like Bayern Munich | Sports

The young footballer Uroš Kabić should show the direction in which Zvezda’s transfer policy is going.

Red Star has six consecutive championship titles, Bayern Munich is currently on 11, but Zvezdan Terzić did not mention that the Serbian champion should emulate the German. According to the general manager of the Red and Whites, all the best young footballers in the Serbian Super League should go through Zvezda!

This is supported by the “completed” transfer of Uroš Kabić (19), who is highly valued at the club from the Rajko Mitić stadium. The young offensive player of Vojvodina will be one of the summer reinforcements of Red Star, and Zvezdan Terzić claims that it is an investment in the future and that the invested money will pay off in the coming years!

“I expect that we will sign Kabić today or tomorrow. We have to be Bayern in Serbia. Everything that is the best in the country must be here,” said Zvezdan Terzić and added: “We want to invest, that’s why Kabić is our wish, because next year the new LŠ cycle starts, there will be more matches, and bonuses and income are 40 percent higher. We have to invest a lot in the players, be champions and win the LŠ again next year in August, where the income will be higher.”



During the preparatory period, Barak Bahar “bought” Red Star fans with his offensive style of play, attractive football and efficiency, and Zvezdan Terzić is aware of what he can bring to the team in the coming period. This is, in a way, only one part of the plan that the club leaders presented to the Israeli expert.

“Nice things happened, great euphoria around Zvezda, our games and how we looked at the tournament. It is a guide to how we should play – fast, modern, brave and without respect for the opponent. The new coach has brought new energy, and six months ago I said that we feel that the era of players who put a lot of debt on the club is over. It’s time for new energy, fresh blood, we need younger, faster and more energetic players who can meet European demands. There is no past work at Zvezda, neither for the players, nor for the coaches, and every day is a new proof, and the fans, who have a lot of expectations from us, to always be better and more successful. You have seen the new team, we have new players, Bahar points out the opportunity for our children, which we developed through the Youth School and Grafičar. There they are Šljivić, Nedeljković, Leković, Mitrović, Lucić, he realized what we talked about a long time ago and what we told him at the first conversation in Tel Aviv. The requirement is that we be champions in Serbia, competitive in Europe and that as many children as possible get a chance, because Zvezda must be a sustainable system and that we generate our own income and make our own money. Transfers are very important to us and we have to use the Champions League as a good showcase for young players. Against Zenit, we had five bonuses in the first 11, the trend continues, and what encourages us is that Bahar understands our strategy and sees the talent and quality in the children, and not that they are pushed by force. I am proud of what we have created in the previous period. I can see from the comments that everyone is satisfied with how Zvezda plays, looks, runs, that the reinforcements are right, and I repeat that we can only get better,” said the general manager of Crvena zvezda.



Also, during the conversation with the media, Zvezdan Terzić pointed out that the new Red Star team will have more tests during the fall. The friendly match against Fiorentina will not be the only one, because at the beginning of September Olympiakos should serve as a dress rehearsal before the Champions League group stage. We remind you that Red Star will be in the third hat before the draw, and the first match in the European elite will be played in mid-September.

