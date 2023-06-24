Home » Zvezde Granda final second section | Entertainment
World

Zvezde Granda final second section | Entertainment

by admin
Zvezde Granda final second section | Entertainment

The second cut was made, here’s who made it to the third round!

Izvor: Pink scereenshot

17 of them qualified for the grand finale of the “Zvezde Granda” competition, after the first cut only eight remained, and now the audience chose four of them by SMS votes who made it to the third round.

Saša Popović read the four who made it to the next round of the finals of the “Zvezde Granda” competition for 2023:

Slavica Angelova, Dragan Đurić, Semir Džanković, Maja Jevtić

Voting continued for these four candidates, and they are fighting for an impressive award!


See description

ONLY 4 CANDIDATES ARE IN THE GAME! The second cut was made – Saša Popović revealed who made it to the third round!

Hide description

Source: Pink screen shotNo. image: 10 1 / 10 Source: Pink screen shotNo. image: 10 2 / 10 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 10 3 / 10 AD Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 10 4 / 10 Source: Pink screen shotNo. image: 10 5 / 10 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 10 6 / 10 AD Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 10 7 / 10 Source: Pink screen shotNo. image: 10 8 / 10 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 10 9 / 10 AD Source: Pink scereenshotNo. picture: 10 10 / 10

See how it is Martina Jozinović, who was considered the favorite and who was eliminated in this round, delighted everyone with her first performance!


See description

ONLY 4 CANDIDATES ARE IN THE GAME! The second cut was made – Saša Popović revealed who made it to the third round!

Hide description

Source: Pink screen shotNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Pink scereenshotNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Pride Palermo, 120,000 people present PHOTOS

Zvezde Granda pobednik Slavica Angelova | Fun

A large number of fish deaths in Thailand...

“We’re getting our convoys back. The retreat so...

«The world has seen that the leaders of...

“Almost all airline tickets from Moscow to abroad...

MONDOCANE: MERCENARIES

Putin talked with leaders of many countries on...

Crisis in Russia, the US is “monitoring” with...

Who are Wagner’s militiamen: recruited from prisons, neo-Nazi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy