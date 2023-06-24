Zvezde Granda final second section | Entertainment

The second cut was made, here’s who made it to the third round!

17 of them qualified for the grand finale of the “Zvezde Granda” competition, after the first cut only eight remained, and now the audience chose four of them by SMS votes who made it to the third round.

Saša Popović read the four who made it to the next round of the finals of the “Zvezde Granda” competition for 2023:

Slavica Angelova, Dragan Đurić, Semir Džanković, Maja Jevtić

Voting continued for these four candidates, and they are fighting for an impressive award!



See how it is Martina Jozinović, who was considered the favorite and who was eliminated in this round, delighted everyone with her first performance!



